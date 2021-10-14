Kwesi Dawood slapped with fresh charges, remanded

Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood, NDC Communication Officer

• Emmanuel Kwesi Dawood is facing trial for allegedly sleeping with his biological daughter

• The NDC executive is said to have forced the girl to go through abortion after he impregnated her



•He has however pleaded not guilty



The National Democratic Congress Communications Officer in the Central Region, Kwesi Dawood, has been remanded into police custody over fresh charges against him.



He has been slapped with assault, incest and defilement according to Asaase.com



Kwesi Dawood was arrested for allegedly having sex with his underage daughter, impregnating her in the process.

Dawood has been accused of incest and abortion with his biological daughter.



He started having sex with his daughter in 2019 when she was 15-years-old.



The multiple acts once resulted in a pregnancy that was aborted.



This matter was reported to the police by the mother of the victim who is also the former wife of the accused person.



He was then charged with conspiracy to commit crime, defilement, incest and illegal abortion.

Meanwhile, the NDC has reinstated Kwesi Dawood after the party’s branch in the Central Region suspended him over his alleged defilement.



On October 13 he appeared before the court and was granted bail in the sum of GH¢30,000 with two sureties by a Cape Coast Circuit Court.



He however pleaded not guilty to the charges pressed against him and was asked to reappear on Wednesday, October 27, 2021.