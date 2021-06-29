Kwesi Nyantakyi granted GH¢1 million bail

Former GFA President Kwesi Nyantakyi

Kwesi Nyantakyi is facing charges of corruption, fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud

He pleaded not guilty to the charges and granted a GH¢1 million bail



Nyantakyi was implicated in the Number12 investigative piece



Kwesi Nyantakyi, the former President of the Ghana Football Association has been granted a GH¢1 million bail by the Accra High Court.



Kwesi Nyantakyi was slapped with charges of fraud and corruption after he was captured in an investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw dubbed Number 12.



The former Vice President of CAF together with former President of the Northern Regional Football Association, Abdullai Alhassan are also facing charges of conspiracy to commit fraud.

Nyantakyi as per a report by Kasapa FM pleaded not guilty to the above-mentioned charges and was thus slapped with a bail condition of GH¢1million with three sureties.



He is also supposed to report to the investigator of the case until a judgement is made on the case.



These conditions also apply to Abdullai Alhasssan who has also pleaded not guilty to the charge of conspiracy to commit crime.



The High Court presided by Justice El-Freda Denkyi turned down pleas by Nyantakyi’s counsel to grant himself recognizance bail. Instead, he referred him to his previous bail terms.



The case has been adjourned to July 23, for Case Management Conference.

Kwesi Nyantayi, it will be recalled was arrested after an investigative piece by Anas Aremeyaw Anas implicated him.



Nyantakyi who is a member of the FIFA Executive Council, CAF first vice-chair and President of the West Africa Football Union lost all these positions after the expose.



Nyantakyi was in 2018 banned from "all football-related activities at both national and international level" by the adjudicatory chamber of FIFA for breaking their statutes that border on fraud and corruption.



He appealed the ruling at the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) but no official ruling has come out yet.