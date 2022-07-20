3
Kwesi Ofori officially retires after over 30 years of serving in Ghana Police Service

Kwesi Ofori Pull Out DCOP Kwesi ofori has retired from the police at the age of 60

Wed, 20 Jul 2022

Kwesi Ofori was appointed Director General of Police Public Affairs Directorate

Kwesi Ofori retires at age 60

Kwasi Ofori serves over three decades in Ghana Police Service

The official pull-out ceremony for the Director General of Public Affairs of the Ghana Police Service, DCOP Samuel Kwesi Ofori has been held in Accra.

The ceremony held at the National Police Training School at Tesano in Accra was to honour the senior police officer whose retirement commenced on Wednesday, July 20, 2022.

DCOP Kwesi Ofori, before attaining his 60-year mandatory retirement age, served for over 3 decades in the Ghana Police Service, rising to the rank of Deputy Commissioner.

He held various positions including Head of Police Operations at the Accra Regional Police Command.

He was also appointed Public Affairs Director (PAD) General of the Ghana Police Service (GPS) in August 2021 and held the position until his retirement on Wednesday.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
