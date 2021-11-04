‘Kwesi Ofori should show us evidence of court summons’ – Sosu’s spokesperson

• Police exposed Madina MP to attacks when they recently withdrew his bodyguard

• The guard was interdicted for reckless driving and endangering people



• The MP is currently the subject of criminal summons by the Police



Abdul Hamid Bansi Abubakar, a spokesperson of the Member of Parliament for Madina, Francis-Xavier Sosu has dispelled a claim by Police that the lawmaker has been served with criminal summons on two charges.



Head of Police Public Relations, ACP Kwesi Ofori, told the media that lawyer Sosu had been served court papers as of yesterday and was due to appear in court on November 8, a claim Sosu’s spokesperson has denied.



Bance spoke on Joy FM’s news programme, Top Story, where he dared ACP Ofori to produce evidence that the MP had been served court papers.



“It is very regrettable that the Police administration will choose to be peddling falsehood at this time. As we speak now, the Hon. Xavier Sosu has not been served with any summons. We are aware that the Speaker has written to the Police to get them to stop any such proceedings.

“We are actually disturbed by the gross disrespect that the Police continue to show the Speaker of Parliament and what is even worrying is the deliberate distortion of facts and attempts to deceive the general public about what is happening right now,” he added.



“We cannot just take the word of ACP Kwesi Ofori for it, he has to show us evidence that he has served the MP …and as we said the police administration has not served him and we have not seen any summons that he has been summoned to appear before court,” he stressed.







Bance also disclosed that the MP has not been to Parliament all through this week disclosing further that he had been provided security by Parliament after the Police interdicted his official bodyguard over alleged misconduct.



Background



Sosu, a week ago (October 25), led a protest in parts of his constituency against the bad nature of their roads. Police say a series of public disturbances resulted hence their decision to invite him for interrogation.

The MP declined the invitation on basis of privileges he enjoyed. He reported two top police officers who he said had attempted to arrest him to Parliament and the two were subsequently referred to the Privileges Committee of the house.



A formal request for his release by Parliament was also rejected by the Speaker but the Police reportedly attempted a second arrest last Sunday at the MP’s Church. They deny that officers had gone specifically to arrest the MP.



Police have also said they might seek Supreme Court interpretation on Constitutional provisions relating to privileges of MPs relative to arrest.



