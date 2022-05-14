Kwesi Pratt, Charles Owusu blast ECG over 148% tariff increase demand

Charles Owusu and Kwesi Pratt

Charles Owusu, a former Head of Monitoring Unit at the Forestry Commission, and seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. have challenged the basis for tariff increment proposals by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

ECG has proposed a 148 percent increase in electricity tariffs stating this is due to cost of investments projects they are undertaking and to help them become more efficient and render quality service.



Speaking on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" programme, Charles Owusu and Kwesi Pratt Jnr., both panelists on the programme, questioned the logic in the companys' demand as it does not match the service they provide to consumers.



They both complained about irregular power supply in their areas and wondered if this is the kind of service that ECG is seeking increment in tariffs for.

Charles Owusu noted that, in his residential area, "the lights can go off like seven times a day", therefore asking "is this what I should come and pay an increment for?"



He called on the ECG to first provide efficient service delivery before they request any increase.



Agreeing to Charles Owusu's assertions, Kwesi Pratt also urged the ECG to "find a way to reduce the electricity tariffs because if not it will disturb all of us".