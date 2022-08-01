Kwesi Pratt Jnr recounts the one time he broke down and cried in prison

Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper

Renowned journalist and managing editor of the Insight Newspaper Kwesi Pratt Jnr has said even though he hardly cries, the one time he broke down and really cried was while he was in Navrongo Prisons.

The broadcaster said he was in prison when one of his good friends came to inform him that his wife had given birth to his twin sons.



According to him, he could not hold back his tears when he was informed as he did not know when he would be released to join his family.



… I cried once. I hardly cry and I mean it but I was in prison once and I think it was in the Navrongo prisons when I was visited by a very good friend of mine, lawyer Yaw Poku, he travelled all the way from Accra to give me the news that my wife had given birth to my twin sons and that day, I broke down and I really cried. Can you imagine being locked up and when you are locked up, you don’t know when you are going out and you have not been sentenced and you don’t know if you are ever going to go out and then you get the news that your wife had delivered?” he recounted.



Speaking on GBC’s The BBUM show, the day he got the news was a terrible day for him and it took two to three months for him to reconnect with the family.



“…it was terrible and that was a bad day. It must have taken two to three months when I was finally released and also my release was also interesting. One of the prisons officer was an okro mouth, so one evening he just comes up to me said ‘you are going home tomorrow’ and I said how did you know and he said he had seen the communication and that we should be released,” he added.

He also revealed that he had been arrested with renowned lawyer Akoto Ampaw who didn’t want to go home after the news of their release because he was not done with the French classes he was receiving in prison.



“I had come through the Tamale prisons, I was taken with lawyer Akoto Ampaw, and I spent two days in the Tamale prison and I was then taken to Navrongo prisons. So, the next day the usual order came, pack your things, pack your things, so I packed and I was kept in a pickup and driven to the Tamale Prisons where I met Akoto Ampaw. He saw me and asked what I was doing here and I said well they brought me here and said we were going home. He laughed and said why are they taking us home because I just started learning French. Akoto Ampaw was learning French in prison and wanted to finish learning French before he goes home,” Kwesi Pratt Jnr narrated.



As part of the celebration of the 87th anniversary of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, GBC has introduced the ‘Beautiful, Bold, Ugly and Maverick’ (BBUM) Show which seeks to interview 13 great media personalities who have become heroes in journalism to share their beautiful stories with the world.



NYA/WA