Kwesi Pratt empathizes with Health Minister

Seasoned Journalist, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., has expressed pity for the Health Minister, Mr. Kwaku Agyeman-Manu over calls that he should either resign or be dismissed by the President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Following the Minister's revelations of not seeking Parliamentary and Cabinet approval before entering into a contract to purchase Sputnik V vaccine for Ghana, he has become the target for criticisms.



Pressure Group, OccupyGhana, and some Ghanaians have mounted pressure on him to step down or be fired by the President.



'"t is clear to us from the above that the Health Minister entered into an international business transaction and paid or supervised the payment of monies under the transaction without parliamentary approval, without cabinet approval, without Public Procurement Authority approval or ratification and without the endorsing advice of the Attorney-General."



" . . we demand that the Health Minister resigns from office. Even if he meant well under emergency circumstances, those did not justify bypassing our constitutional and statutory processes. If the Health Minister does not resign of his own accord, then we call on the President to relieve him of his post," the group said.



But Kwesi Pratt Jnr. feels extremely sad for the Health Minister who has over the years distinguished himself in public service.

Touting the remarkable credentials of the Minister, Kwesi Pratt said, "Mr. Agyeman-Manu is not an ordinary person. Firstly, I saw him as Chairman of Public Accounts Committee and the work he did there. If you see the work he did as Chairman of Public Accounts Committee and think he's ordinary person, then it's up to you. This is his fifth term in Parliament. He's been a Deputy Minister before he became a Minister of Health. What really occurred for him to make these many mistakes?"



He empathized with the Minister saying, "frankly, the Minister's issue really saddens me . . .after how many years of distinguished public service? More than 20 years, maybe 30 years of distinguished public service and this is his end. It's very said!''



