Kwesi Pratt narrates how he became a journalist by accident

Renowned journalist and managing editor of the Insight Newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Junior, has revealed how he became a journalist by accident.

According to him, he had appeared on Ghana Broadcasting Corporation for a mock UN General Assembly meeting to play the role of Colonel Gadafi.



After the show, a host known as Frank Otchere approached him and said he could be very good for radio.



Though he barely knew how to go about things at the time, Frank Otchere, who was the host of Uncle Frank Show, made him join his team, where he read poems and other things.



Kwesi Pratt narrated that, even though he had been an editor for his school magazine, he got his first experience as a journalist through Frank Otchere when he was about age 15 or 16.

"The story started in GBC, I think in 1969. There was a mock general UN assembly meeting, and I played the part of Colonel Gadafi. That show was witnessed by Frank Otchere, who used to host the then Uncle Frank show. After my presentation, he walked up to me and said; you could be very good for radio, and I was really lost. So, in 1969, I started doing the Uncle Frank show with him, and initially, I was just reading poems, and I got into other things, and that is how I got into broadcasting.



"Even though I wrote for the school magazine and edited the school magazine for some time. This was my real first experience, and it started with GBC in 1969 at the age of 15 to 16."



Kwesi Pratt Jnr, born 7 September 1953, is a Ghanaian journalist and the managing editor at the Insight Newspaper. Kwesi was a member of the Alliance for Change, the organizers of Kume Preko in 1995.



NYA/WA