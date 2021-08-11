Kwesi Pratt warns of an 'unusual flu', calls on GMA to investigate

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr has asked the Ghana Medical Association (GMA) to investigate a flu virus with symptoms like COVID-19.

The veteran journalist who was contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM's morning show 'Kokrokoo' narrated how he experienced that unusual flu and had to stay in bed for days.



"There's a flu making the round and I've been a victim. I tested for COVID-19 three times and they were all negative; it got to a time I couldn't even speak and I think this needs to be investigated because it's getting scary" he told the host of the show Kwami Sefa Kayi.