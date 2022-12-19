‘Kyebi witches and villagers know Akufo-Addo-led administration is a catastrophe’ – Ofosu-Ampofo

President Akufo-Addo and Ofosu-Ampofo Former Chairman NDC

The former chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has expressed disappointment in the Akufo-Addo-led administration.

Speaking to party members at the NDC national delegates election on December 17, 2022, at the Accra Sports Stadium, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo said that the Akufo-Addo administration's level of mismanagement is so evident that even witches from his village have realized and are worried.



“Even the witches and villages from Kyebi say catastrophe, NPP’s Akufo-Addo-Bawumia catastrophic scent ‘agye bebiaa’ has spread everywhere, the NPP catastrophic performance in government has been so repugnant that their own party could not stand the stench of their own rotten government, they started what looks like a cleansing and deodorizing exercise by demanding the sack of Ken Ofori-Atta as finance minister,” he said.



Meanwhile, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, a former NDC general secretary, defeated Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo in the election for national chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that was held in the Accra Sports Stadium on Saturday, December 17, 2022.

At the close of polls, Johnson Aseidu Nketiah pulled a total vote cast of 5,569 representing 65.17% whilst Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo garnered 2,892 votes representing 33.81%.



