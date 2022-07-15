Kyei Mensah-Bonsu advocates Westminster system of governance

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader and MP for Suame

Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has proposed the adoption of the Westminster system of government for Ghana in which a Prime Minister leads government business.

This, he believes, will help deal with corruption that may arise in an attempt by a President and political sponsors to recoup investments made after winning political power.



Mr. Kyei Mensah-Bonsu disclosed this during a public lecture at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology on the theme, ‘The Constitutional Review: The Perspective of a Legislator’.



He said, at least 50 million dollars is spent on electioneering by a Presidential candidate from the party level to the national election.



Research by the Centre for Democratic Development, premised on the 2020 general elections, estimates about six hundred thousand dollars is spent by Members of Parliament to secure their seats.



In checking the investments involved in elections in the country, the Majority Leader in Parliament suggests the Westminster system of government for Ghana.

Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu also sides with a World Bank research which suggests small unitary countries like Ghana are better served with Prime Ministers.



The Member of Parliament likens the powers conferred on the President to that of a monarch, since he makes over five thousand appointments to public offices.



The Suame Member of Parliament believes there should be a review of Ghana’s constitution in that respect.



He further proposed that ministers who are not part of the cabinet should be cut off to save the public purse.



The Lawmaker disclosed that former Ministers do not add value to the country’s governance since 1993 adding that the time has come for seriously introspection.