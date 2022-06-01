Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu blames rebuttal to Bagbin on miscommunication

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader and MP for Suame

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has smoked the peace pipe with Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.

The speaker last week issued a stern warning to the Suame MP for contradicting him in a media interview following his revelation last week that parliament was broke.



But speaking on the floor on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu explained he only stated what he knew about the release of 25 million cedis by the Controller and Accountant General last Thursday when the Speaker disclosed the financial status of Parliament.



According to the Majority Leader, his comment on air was never meant to contradict the Speaker’s statement.



“I was not in the House, it seems there was some communication mishap on account on which Mr Speaker made some statements relating to some information I had said in the public space.



“I consider it as unfortunate, however, it was borne out of miscommunication and I did not go out there to contradict the Speaker. I spoke to what I knew and I believe that we can move forward as a collective. My prayer is that leadership and the Speaker will have to invite the Minister for Finance and Controller and Accountant General so that going forward these occasional hitches will not occur,” Mr Mensah-Bonsu explained.

He added that “So, Mr Speaker that is the true position as I did indicate and as I said it was not intended to downwash what the Speaker had put out there.”



The Suame MP further stated his interviews were wrongfully communicated to the speaker as a challenge to his position adding a channel for constant engagements with the executive has been opened to ensure the regular release of funds.



On his part, the Speaker explained the 25 million cedis released formed part of over 80 million cedis arrears of last year.



He welcomed the proposal of the Majority Leader for constant engagements to avoid the usual delay in the release of funds to the legislature arguing the institution cannot be treated like MDAs.