Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu breaks silence on E-Levy cake brouhaha

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu celebrates 65th birthday

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has said the E-Levy cake that was gifted him at his birthday ceremony was from a businessman.



According to him the identity of the businessman cannot be revealed as it can affect his business.



His disclosure comes amidst claims that the minority presented the cake to him while others claim it was his 65th birthday cake.

Speaking in an interview with Okay FM, he said,



“I’ll not disclose the identity of the person who brought the cake because he’s a businessman and this can affect his business. He is not known in NPP status and its unnecessary to disclose his identity.”



“The dark green colour of the cake is not even my favourite colour,” he added.



He added that the E-Levy cake from the gift bearer followed recent discussions with him on the matter.



“The person who brought the cake as a gift said all I think about these days is the E-Levy and so he decided to design E-Levy cake for me. Everyone gathered laughed over it. That was the fun side of it. I didn’t order for E-Levy cake. The person who brought it is not even a family member,” the Majority Leader explained.

Meanwhile, Senyo Hosi has reacted to this development.



The Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Chamber of Bulk Oil Distributors, Senyo Hosi, who was captured sitting behind the E-Levy cake at the ceremony has denied being behind the said gift.



In a statement, he said it was neither him nor the minority who delivered the cake to the Majority leader.



I am not responsible for the E-Levy cake, neither did I partake in its cutting. As a guest at anyone's party, I do not hold responsibility for the type of cake that is ordered or gifted by anyone.”



“I was present when the cake was delivered and can confirm neither OKMB nor the Minority was responsible for the supply of the cake. It was a surprise gift from the very person who delivered the cake,” he indicated in a post.

On February 9, 2022, photos and videos from the celebration of Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu’s birthday with an E-Levy cake went viral.



The video captured an all-green, six-part cake that spelt out the words, E-LEVY very boldly.



Big names such the Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, his wife, Samira Bawumia, the NPP Chairman for the Ashanti region, Chairman Wontumi, among other party bigwigs were in attendance and it sure seemed like a flamboyant climax of the celebration of the man who is also the Minister for Parliamentary Affairs.



This brought up many questions especially about how inappropriate the development was considering how massively the E-Levy bill has been opposed and the fact that it is still under consideration in parliament.