Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu clarifies comment on how Ghana can do without a Vice President

Fri, 15 Jul 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has explained his suggestion for Ghana to adopt the Westminster form of democracy that involves both a President and Prime Minister instead of the current system of a President and Vice President.

According to him, if Ghana should adopts this system, it would pave the way for the leader of the legislative house to be the Prime Minister.

He was speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, where he indicated that this system would allow the side of the Majority to appoint the Prime Minister to compliment the work of the President.

”In that case, we can have a ceremonial president who would be the head of the state, but the leader of parliament would be the head of government just like we had in the era of Busia and the late father of President Akufo-Addo.”

He clarified that his suggestion was not related to the current administration, but a call for a constitutional review to help Ghana adopt a system that would cost the nation less money.

He clarified that his comments were misconstrued to mean that we currently don’t need a vice president.

He stressed we could only do away with the vice president if we adopted the Westminster system I suggested.

