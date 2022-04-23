‘Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has become the official mouthpiece of the Supreme Court’ – Ablakwa

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Ablakwa says majority leader making pronouncements on a case in court, undermines the court's integrity

What does Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu know about the case on legitimacy of E-Levy passage - MP



Suit challenging passage of E-Levy an ‘exercise in futility’ - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu



Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has expressed concern about the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, making a pronouncement on a suit filed by the minority caucus challenging the passage of the E-Levy Bill.



He intimated that the pronouncement of the majority leader on a matter that is yet to be determined by the Supreme Court means that he had been informed of the fate of the suit.



Ablakwa added that Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu's behaviour undermines the integrity and credibility of the Supreme Court of Ghana.



“Very puzzling how Majority Group Leader and Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has become the official mouthpiece of the Supreme Court as he asserts that our case on the unconstitutional passage of the repugnant E-Levy is “dead on arrival.

“What gives him such unabashed effrontery and what does he know that the rest of us do not know? Certainly, the kind of condemnable conduct which undermines the independence and credibility of the judiciary — another transgression that would only aggravate the legitimate fears of National Security Minister Kan Dapaah,” a tweet shared by the MP on April 23 read.



At a press briefing in Accra on April 22, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said that the suit filed by the minority caucus challenging the legitimacy of the passage of the E-Levy Bill will be a useless adventure.



“The burden of proof is on them. On the injunction, I don’t want to pronounce on it but I guess you and I will know that it is going to be an exercise in futility. As far as I am concerned, let us endeavour to exhaust the processes and procedures in parliament, if you are not satisfied and you want to move further upstairs, yes. But at the say so of an individual that let us go to court when the matter had not been dealt with in Parliament, it is a very dangerous precedent in this country,” the majority leader said.



The E-Levy Bill after it was passed by Parliament on March 29, was assented by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo into law just a few days later, despite a suit by the minority caucus in Parliament challenging its passage.



The suit was filed by three NDC MPs, Haruna Iddrisu, Mahama Ayariga and Samuel Okudzto Ablakwa who argue that E-Levy should not be implemented till the court rules on its suit against the Attorney-General after the passage of the E Levy, saying Parliament did not have a quorum.



Read tweet of MP below: