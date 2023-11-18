Kyei Mensah-Bonsu has the best CV to partner with Bawumia – Former NPP Executive

Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Several names have been speculated as possible running mates to the NPP flagbearer with what some perceived lobbying ongoing in several quarters. A former Suame Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Richard Agyemang the Majority Leader and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Hon Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is made the running mate to the party’s flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for the 2024 polls.



In an interaction with Ultimate Fm’s Julius Caesar Anadem, monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Mr. Agyemang indicates that the Majority Leader who is one of the country’s oldest lawmakers has the requisite Curriculum Vitae (CV), local and international network to partner Dr. Bawumia for the 2024 general elections.



“Knowing Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, he will be comfortable with anyone, Dr. Bawumia chooses and has always said that the selection lies with Bawumia. But some of us believe if he is selected, he is a great material for the job. When you look at how he has carried himself and the way he has handled the people of Suame from 1996 till date, he is the longest-serving MP”

“Every young police officer aspires to be an IGP someday, so it shouldn’t surprise anybody that his name pops up in the conversation of running mates within the NPP leadership. That should not surprise anybody” he said.



“The majority leader is more than qualified to partner with Bawumia. He has the track record and all the qualities. He understands democracy with vast parliamentary experience; he has the links and respects both locally and internationally”, he stressed



Mr. Agyeman, who was a one-time aide to the Majority leader, noted that Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu is compatible with Bawumia, and that has shown in his dealings.