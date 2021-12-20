Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s proposal on MPs going unopposed ‘dead on arrival’- Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen, Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party

The Deputy General Secretary for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, says the Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu’s proposal that NPP MPs should go unopposed in the upcoming election is ‘dead on arrival'.

Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu proposed that the NPP maintains incumbent MPs ahead of the 2024 elections while speaking at the party's Annual Delegates Conference in Kumasi over the weekend.



Mr. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has long decried the turnover of experienced MPs in Parliament because of primary elections.



“If we don’t handle the process of choosing our parliamentary candidates well and end up losing one-half of our sitting MPs as we did in 2020… there will be tragic consequences for the party in 2024,” he warned during the NPP’s delegates conference.



He thus suggested that the NPP leadership should have more say in the selection of parliamentary candidates “in order to avoid any derailment in the forward march of the party.”

Speaking about this on Atinka TV‘s morning show, Ghana Nie with Co-Host, Abena Dufie Asare Adjepong, Nana Obiri Boahen said, "What Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu said was an opinion, but his opinion is dead on arrival. It was dead at the time he said it.”



Nana Obiri Boahen admitted that some positions, like the Deputy National Officers, can be maintained without going through election according to the party’s constitution, maintaining that what Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu is saying cannot be possible.



“How can you talk of a party like the NPP with all these constitutional provisions and then say that you think the MPs should be maintained, it is dead on arrival.”