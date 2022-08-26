0
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu sends 'truckload of eternal love' to his wife on her birthday

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Fri, 26 Aug 2022

Minister of parliamentary affairs, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, has celebrated his wife as she turns a year older.

In a Facebook post, the majority leader poured out his appreciation for his wife whom according to him has stayed by his side over the years through thick and thin.

"Amma Kesewaa, my Sweetheart. What indeed can I do without you, in rain, sunshine, night, cumulus cloud, blood or storm?" he said.

He further reaffirmed his love for her.

"The thunder and lightning birth the Ten Commandments which define the path and wield and weld us together.

“May this occasion of another milestone in your life bring serenity, security and tranquility which thus far have conspired to build us together till death do us apart.

“Work has momentarily disjointed us, as the hoopla and razzmatazz unfold but I am certainly with you in everything. Happy, glorious birthday, tons of God’s blessings and truckload of eternal love. Your one and only in whom you are well pleased,” he added.

