Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu speaks on wife’s MP ambition rumours

I won't contest Suame seat in 2024, Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu reveals his wife has been urging him not to contest for MP



My wife is focusing on her philanthropic work



Majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has debunked rumours that he is preparing his wife, Mrs. Irene Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, to succeed him as MP once he exits parliament.



The Suame MP, in an interview with Joy News, said such rumours were untrue as he did not have such plans of pushing his wife into direct politics.

According to him, the philanthropic works that his wife undertakes through her NGO were rather fueling such speculations.



He made the assertion when he disclosed that he will not be returning to Parliament after his current tenure expires in 2024.



“I’m not minded to contest again. Increasingly these days because of what I have said and [because] what my wife is doing especially in the Ashanti region, people seem to think that I’m preparing her to take over from me. No such thing at all. She has her own foundation and every year she goes into the constituency and she is engaged in some medical screening for the people there.



“Late last year she was not even in the constituency. She was at the Kumasi Central Prison where she took charge of the inmates of the prison including the prison officers and their families. Altogether I think they attended to more than 2,000 people in the Kumasi Central Prison including not only the medical screening but providing appropriate medication to them and also feeding them. [Because] These things that she does, people seem to think that I am preparing her to take over from me,” Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu said.