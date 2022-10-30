Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was indeed a spare parts dealer – NDC MP ‘schools’ Adom-Otchere

Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed, has hit back at broadcaster Paul Adom-Otchere after the latter accused him of disrespecting spare parts dealers.

The MP had in comments made earlier this week told off Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu for claiming that Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin had wrongly interpreted the law in the infamous Sarah Adwoa Safo ruling.



Murtala addressing the Majority Leader told TV3: “You listened to him in the press conference and he even said that the Speaker doesn’t even understand the law. When the Speaker was a lawyer practising, you, Honourable Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, you were selling spare parts at Magazine, at the time the Speaker was a practising lawyer.”



In an editorial on the October 27 edition of Good Evening Ghana, Adom-Otchere berated the, MP for denigrating the Majority Leader and by extension spare parts dealers.



In an interview with Metro TV News, Murtala explained that his reference to Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu as a spare parts dealer was borne out by the facts which Adom-Otchere was clearly ignorant about.

In reiterating his views and the circumstances that triggered same, the MP said: “I said at the time when Bagbin was a practicing lawyer, Hon. Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu was selling spare parts at Suame.



“Indeed, that was his job and it is not denigratory, that was his job, he was actually selling spare parts at the time when Bagbin was already practicing as a lawyer and two, if it comes to Parliament, Hon Bagbin is more experienced than him. It had nothing to do with spare parts dealers,” he further clarified.



To drive home his point and why he respects spare parts dealers, Murtala revealed that his father was into spare parts and that he had at a point in life managed his father’s shop.





What Adom-Otchere said:



Paul Adom-Otchere said that Murtala, by the statement he made, lacks wisdom.



“I talked about wisdom... that wisdom, it is not everybody that is able to demonstrate it like that. You’re a politician, a Member of Parliament, and you're talking down spare parts dealers.



“Murtala, Allah will forgive you eh. Don’t do that again. You are part of a mass party, the National Democratic Congress, and you are rubbishing spare parts dealers that their nobodies.

“Don’t you know that people finish university these days with a first class in electrical engineering and then go and do spare parts dealing? What is wrong with some of our politicians?



“Murtala was talking down spare parts dealers that Majority Leader Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu he was a spare parts dealer when Bagbin was practising law. Murtala is saying that. The other day, he was not happy that somebody was calling him a teacher,” he said.



