L.I. for cannabis regulation ready – NACOC

Cannabis has so many benefits

The Deputy Director-General of the Narcotic Control Commission (NACOC), Mark Olando, has said the board is putting measures in place to pass a legislative instrument to regulate the consumption of cannabis otherwise known as marijuana.

He said this when Hempire Agric Ghana Limited held a stakeholder meeting to discuss the way forward for the legalization of cannabis in Ghana.



Speaking at the meeting, Mr. Olando said NACOC has done all the necessary legal arrangements for the promulgation of the L.I.



He explained that they are awaiting the Attorney General’s office and other institutions to work on the L.I.

Mr. Olanda said cannabis has so many benefits.



For instance, he noted that Western countries have tapped into the industrial benefits of cannabis, hence the need for Ghana, as a country, to tap into some of these benefits, too.