LAHDO calls for investment in menstrual hygiene health

Akosua Kyerewa Danso donated sanitary pads to students to mark her 17th birthday celebration

A 17-year-old Ghanaian high school donor based in the State of Kansas in the United States of America, Akosua Kyerewaa Danso, who donated laptops to blind students last year during the Covid-19 era has called for investment in menstrual hygiene health.

She was of the view that good and safe menstrual health and hygiene contribute to the overall health and well-being of women and girls therefore, it would be prudent to make investments to support girls to practice good menstrual hygiene practices.



She made the call at a recent ceremony to mark the World Menstrual Hygiene Day and donations to female students at the School for the Deaf at Adjei Kojo and the Wa School for the Blind.



She donated sanitary pads to students at the school to mark her 17th birthday celebration.



The donation was through her non-governmental organization, Lend A Hand Disability Organization (LAHDO).



According to her, throughout her life, she had received support from friends, family, school, and scholarships from benevolent people in her community and thought it was time for her to pay back by supporting others who might need help.



She explained that she wanted to help girls her age because she knew feminine hygiene was important in the lives of girls.

According to her, the goal is to make a positive impact on the lives of other young people, so they would also learn to give back and make an impact in their communities.



She had earlier donated two laptops and a smartphone to two visually impaired tertiary students who needed the items to facilitate their studies in school.



She donated the items after TV3, an Accra-based television channel had broadcast the story of these beneficiaries in a news bulletin.



She disclosed that it was her mother who drew her attention to the story of the visually impaired students.



She challenged the young girls who received the donation ''to always find an opportunity'' to help others.



She expressed gratitude to donors who supported her to embark on the donation exercise.