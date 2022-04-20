LEAP commences nationwide payment of cash grants to beneficiaries

Some LEAP beneficiaries await payments

Source: GNA

The Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP) has commenced payment of cash grants from April 18, 2022, to beneficiaries.

The payment will be for the 75th and 76th cycles, and to 344, 786 beneficiary households.



A statement signed by Mr Myles Ongoh, Head of the LEAP Programme, and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra, said beneficiaries would receive double their usual bi-monthly grant amount for the 76th cycle.



That, it said, was due to the delay in the payment of the 75th cycle cash grants.



The statement said beneficiaries would be paid their social cash grants through E-zwich at designated pay-points in their respective communities and the premises of the participating financial institutions.

The Programme is to smoothen consumption, promote access to social services through linkages and stimulate behavioural change toward productive activities by the provision of cash grants to extremely poor and vulnerable households.



It said the current beneficiaries were "means tested to be extremely poor, elderly, 65 years old and beyond support."



The rest, it said, were orphaned and vulnerable children, persons with severe disabilities who could not work, and pregnant women or mothers with children under age one.



“To all our partners, the World Bank, UNICEF, Foreign Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) and the World Food Programme (WFP), we appreciate their continued support to the LEAP Programme,” it said.