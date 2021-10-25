LGBQTI+: Do the needful and save humanity – Ga Chiefs to Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Chiefs in the Greater Accra region have rejected the practice of homosexuality in the country.

They have vowed that the practice will not be tolerated on Ga lands.



The chiefs have also pleaded with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to intervene and ensure that the practice is prohibited in the country.



The Vice President of the Greater Accra Regional House of Chiefs, Nii Odaifio Welentse III said in a meeting with President Akufo-Addo on Friday October 22 that “The traditional authorities in the Greater Accra region want to use this opportunity to voice out our displeasure on the issue of accepting people indulging in same sex marriage.



“As fathers of the land, we have monitored the social and public discourse and we want to add our voice that this practice will not be entertained or tolerate among our people.



“Mr President, all eyes and ears are looking to you for you to do the needful to help save humanity.”

Responding to his comments, President Akufo-Addo said “I have taken your comment on board on the issue of LGBTQI. Parliament is dealing with the mater and we hope that it will deal with it in a satisfactory way.”



The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill was laid in the House on Monday, August 2 and read for the first time.



Reading for the first time, a clerk in the legislative assembly stated that the Bill proscribes lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI) and other related activities and propaganda or advocacy and promotion for same.



It also came to light that it supports protection for children and persons who are victims or accused of homosexuality.



Second Deputy Speaker Andrew Asiamah Amoako referred the Bill to the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Committee for consideration.

“For the first time, it is referred to the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs for consideration and report,” Mr Asiamah Amoako, who is also the MP for Fomena, directed.



The controversial bill has already divided opinion in the Ghanaian public discourse.



While some, particularly the religious and traditional groupings, have supported the Bill and hopeful of its passing, others say it could incur the wrath of the international community against Ghana.