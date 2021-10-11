LGBTQ+: Agyinasare says special prayers for Sam George

• Sam George is an Elder in Bishop Agyinasare’s Perez Chapel

• The MP is also leading a bill in Parliament seeking to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities in the country



• He received a special prayer for protection from his Bishop on Sunday to aid his quest



The Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George received special prayers from the founder and leader of Perez Chapel International, Bishop Charles Agyinasare in his quest to get a bill passed against LGBTQ+ activities in Ghana.



A private member’s bill dubbed “The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021”, which criminalizes Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer (LGBTQ+) activities in Ghana is currently before the nation’s legislature.



At the forefront of the team of seven Members of Parliament leading the bill is the Ningo Prampram MP who is also a church elder at Perez Chapel.

During the Sunday, October 10, 2021, church service held at the headquarters of Perez Chapel at Dzorwulu in Accra, Bishop Agyinasare called Sam George to the altar, laid his hands on him with anointing and said a prayer for him.



“Elder, Honourrable Sam George, come let me pray for you. Give me some anointing oil quickly. You know that Honourable Sam George is leading the parliamentary for them to present their something for Parliament for the LGBTQA+ bill. We want to pray for him,”



In a prayer that lasted a little over a minute, the man of God among other things prayed for protection for the MP and his family in his quest.



“In the name of the father, and of the son and of the holy spirit. Father we commit your son into your hands, we pray that Lord for this battle you would bring a new anointing upon him and great grace. We say no weapon fashioned against him shall prosper. We say when they gather against him let it not be of you, when they come one way let them scatter seven ways.



“Give him insight, give him utterance, protect him, protect his family. By the power of the holy ghost protect his going out and coming in, vehicles he would ride, people he would meet, water he would drink, food that he would eat, everything protect. In the name of Jesus, and we pray that your name alone shall be exalted and glorified. In Jesus name we call it done,” the Bishop prayed for Sam George who was on his knees.

The other MPs who are pushing for the bill are Emmanuel Bedzrah (MP, Ho West) Della Adjoa Sowah (MP, Kpando), John Ntim Fordjour (MP, Assin South), Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (MP, Tamale North), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (MP, Krachi West), Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (MP, La Dadekotopon) and Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP, South Dayi).



Sam George recently got into a heated debate with CNN Journalist Larry Madowo when the MP appeared on the channel to speak about the bill.



The journalist who is a member of the LGBTQ+ community due to his line of questioning triggered the MP who did not hold back to vehemently defend the bill that targets members of the LGBTQ+ community and their promoters.



When the journalist pointed out to Sam George that the fight against LGBTQ+ activities could be the least of issues affecting his constituents, the MP insisted that his people were suffering from the effects of same-sex.



