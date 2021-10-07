LGBTQ+ Bill: Akoto Ampaw, others are 'suspects', we have to monitor their movement – Chief Biney

Deputy National Organiser of the opposition NDC, Chief Nixon Biney is challenging lawyer Akoto Ampaw and his group kicking against the passage of the LGBTQ+ Bill into law to come out with the rights issues the Bill seeks to violate.

According to Chief Biney the activities of all those championing this course should be monitored and investigated.



Chief Biney, contributing to UTV’s 'Adekye Nsroma' programme emphatically stated that, “We have to look at the lives of these people . . . we have to monitor their movement".

“All this is an agenda, if you have done communication and have followed deep politics you will know that this is an agenda setting,” he stressed.



