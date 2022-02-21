LGBTQ+ Bill: Proposed bill will promote violence when passed – Group

Parliament resumes consideration of LGBTQ+ bill

Some Ghanaian parents unhappy about the LGBTQ+ bill



Assembles of God endorses LGBTQ+ Bill



The Executive Director of the Interfaith Diversity Network of West Africa (IDNOWA), Davis Mac-Iyalla, has suggested that the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021, also known as LGBTQ+, will promote violence against the groups who identify as such when passed.



According to him, the passage of the LGBTQ+ bill will strengthen and empower individuals to attack people who associate with LGBTQ+ groups.



Speaking at the public hearing of the consideration of memoranda on the bill, Davis Mac-Iyalla, who spoke against the passage of the bill said, “…this bill when passed will enshrine hatred into law. It will increase stigma towards those who are viewed as different or non-conforming. It will legitimatise hatred against neighbours, strangers, police officers will feel empowered, and even people from their own family will be able to continue to attack those that are perceived to be LGBTQ+.”

He added that his interaction with some parents have revealed that they are worried about the consideration of the bill as their son will be affected by the bill for looking feminine.



“Meanwhile, a Ghanaian parent that I spoke to personally said to me she is worried about this situation and about the bill…She said her children are blessing from God, and if her son looks feminised, it’s not the reason that he should be criminalised,” he said on Thursday 17th, February 2022.



On Thursday 17th, February 2022, the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Committee resumed consideration of memoranda on the public hearings of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021.



The bill, if passed in its current state, will criminalise Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and other related activities (LGBTQI+) in the country.



Aside from Interfaith Diversity Network for West Africa, who appeared before the committee, Assemblies of God, Christian Council of Ghana, Key Watch Ghana, Methodist Church Ghana, Alliance for Equality and Diversity were also there to share their views on the bill.

Rev. Abraham Obeng, who represented the Assemblies of God Church Ghana, called on parliament, government, judiciary and civil society organisation to stand against LGBTQ+ in the country.



He stated they are hopeful that the bill will sail through all the required processes and get passed into law.



