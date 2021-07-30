LGBTQ+: Bill has been gazetted, first reading on August 2 - Sam George asserts

Sam George says the bill has already been gazatted and is set to be read in Parliament

The anti-LGBTQ+ bill being pushed by some Members of Parliament to make the activities of homosexuality illegal in the country has been gazetted and is expected to be laid for the first reading on August 2, 2021.



This was announced by the MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, who is also the leader of the MPs pushing for the bill, on Friday, July 30, 2021.



He made this known through a tweet, stating that "The Bill has duly been gazetted and sent to the Business Committee of the House. It is great to see the Bill has been programmed to be laid for first reading on Monday, 2nd August. Our eyes remain fixed on the prize,” reports 3news.com.



Since the contents of the bill appeared on social media, Sam George has been on the receiving side of invectives and attacks by some persons

Among those hitting back at the MP has been Ghanaian musician and advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, Sister Derby, who has stated that the lawmaker is “obsessed with people’s sexual orientation,” and is "a pervert and backward thinker.”



Responding, Sam Nartey George said that he is open to intellectual debate on the bill, adding that emotional outbursts have no place in legislation.



“We are open to intellectual criticisms or criticisms and suggestions grounded in law. Emotional outbursts, emotional comments have no place in legislation.



“If anybody has intellectual suggestions or addition we are willing to debate the issue,” he said.



