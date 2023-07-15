LGBTQ+: Europe in 50, US in 100 years will not exist – Bagbin

Alban Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament

Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin has given a timeline for the extinction of the West due to their acceptance of same-sex relations.

Bagbin emphasized that the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill before parliament was the right thing to do in efforts to preserve humanity and traditional Ghanaian customs.



During an engagement in Parliament earlier this week with some members of civil society, the former lawmaker stressed that the West is trying to lead Ghanaians and Africans down a lane that they are headed – extinction, but that we will not follow them.



“It is very clear that in 50 years’ time, there would be no Europe. It is perished. It is only non-Europeans that will be in Europe. America, 100 years.



“And so, they know that they are going and they want us to follow, we will not do that, we won’t follow them,” he stated.



He also lamented the queer orientation as contained in the LGBTQ spectrum claiming that it was the most dangerous, much more than being gay and lesbian.

He claimed that queers are people who could one day say they want to be cats because they feel so, or that they want to be married to dogs.



He dismissed the position that LGBTQ+ issues were human rights stating that they could not even be animal left much less human rights.



“You say this is a human right? Even this is not animal left, how could it be a human right? I am very clear in my mind, what we are doing is right, its is fair, it is just meant to preserve a world everlasting,” he stressed.



He said calls to tarry their bid to pass the Bill were welcomed but also that parliament did a comprehensive job by way of nationwide engagement. “This is a gamechanger and that is the consensus,” he stressed.





