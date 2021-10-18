LGBTQ+: God purposefully created Adam and Eve - Methodist priest warns

The subject of same-sex relations has recently become topical with an anti-LGBTQ+ bill

The Superintendent Minister of North Kaneshie Methodist Church, Very Rev. Bennett Ato Wilson has stated that all pastors and individuals in support of the LGBTQ+ don’t know God and have gone wayward from the principles of the word of God.

According to him, it is taboo to practice same-sex and marriage and such people have turned down the word of God.



“In the Bible, if God in his wisdom wanted same-sex marriage, he wouldn’t have created Eve, so the pastors and individuals who support do not know God, that’s the principle,” he said.



He made this statement at Good News Methodist Church North Kaneshie when he was asked about his opinion on the ongoing LGBTQ+ issues in Ghana.



The man of God posited that even satan knows the need for a woman and that was why satan tested Eve instead of Adam.

“Too much knowing sometimes brings unnecessary argument and been honored with highest degrees in the field of the professional title without the word of God is useless,” he said.



“The Methodist Church welcomes all foreigners to worship with them, we don’t discriminate among people no matter where you come from, we serve only one God”, he said.



He further expressed that the Good News Church is 18 years now and for that, he will advise all the youth to move away from bad deeds and fear God for that will gain them wisdom.