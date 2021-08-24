LGBTQ+: Hate the sin, but like Jesus; love the sinners – Methodist Bishop

Presiding Bishop of The Methodist Church Ghana, Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo

• Leader of The Methodist Church Ghana has spoken on the LGBTQ+ issue

• Most Rev Dr Boafo says the church makes a distinction between the sin of same-sex tendencies from the sinners



• He has tasked the faithful to love the sinners like Jesus does but hate their sin



Presiding Bishop of The Methodist Church Ghana, Most Reverend Dr Paul Kwabena Boafo, has spoken on the recent debate relating to the Lesbians, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, LGBTQ+ community and its activities.



According to him, the Methodist Church expressly opposes same-sex relationships but that it separates the act from persons engaged in it.



“We abhor gayism or same-sex marriages but the people, who are in it we love them. Speak to them gently and compel the sinners to come home. Embrace them and bring them home because Jesus loves them,” he told the faithful during a gathering in the Northern Regional capital, Tamale.

Most Rev Dr Boafo, speaking at a ceremony for newly-ordained Ministers over the weekend further admonished the gathering: “Bring them into the home. This is what we the people of God, who are here with you, want to see from your ministry.”



The total number of ordained officials was 52, comprising 45 males and seven females, the event was a culmination of six years of training.







Ningo Prampram Member of Parliament Sam Nartey George led an eight-member legislative group that drafted a Private Members’ Bill titled: “The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, Bill 2021," which seeks to outlaw activities of the LGBTQ+ community.



Currently, the bill has been laid before the house and referred to the appropriate committee for consideration.

The Ningo Prampram MP has defended the need for the bill which he insists is a necessity in preserving the moral and cultural values of Ghanaians in general.



Sam George insists that LGBTQ+ tendencies are not human rights but preferences that need to be regulated within the context of what Ghanaian society and culture accepts.



The bill has the full blessing of Speaker Alban Bagbin who is on record to have said he is pro-life and will ensure that the bill is passed into law as soon as possible.