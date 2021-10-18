LGBTQ+: I hate foreign embassies denying MPs visas – #FixTheCountry convenor mocks

Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a leading member of the #FixTheCountry campaign

Convenor of the #FixTheCountry movement, Mawuse Oliver Barker-Vormawor, a known supporter of LGBTQI+ rights, has reacted to the denial of visas to some Members of Parliament(MPs) by some foreign embassies, saying that he is really hurt about the development.

In a rather sarcastic statement, Mr Barker-Vormawor wondered why the embassies would exercise their sovereign right to deny the MPs visas merely because Ghana is exercising her right to pass the anti-gay bill.



“I really hate that the Foreign Embassies are denying our MPs visas.



"I mean just because we have exercised our sovereign right to pass anti-gay legislation does not give you the right to exercise your sovereign right to decide who to admit unto your territory. Mtcheew!



"I mean what are you trying to prove? That our MPs will choose visa over 93% of Ghanaians who support the law?” he posted on social media.



The Dutch Embassy, has denied an MP, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, visa for reasons that he hasn't demonstrated enough ties to the country.

The MP for Tamale North has promised to appeal the denial by the Dutch Embassy. While the lead sponsor of the anti-gay legislation, Sam Nartey George, has warned that a crusade against Dutch interests will be launched.



But Barker-Vormawor has been teasing them over their dissatisfaction with being denied visas, adding that they have options.



“Anyway, for your information, Our MPs will fight for we the people over your empty visas wae. You can deny them and their family visas all you want. They will still choose We the people. And even if they don’t choose us, what do you think Dubai is there for? They will go to Dubai. Dubai is nice.



"Don’t you dare even try stopping our Politicians from coming to your countries to seek medical care. What do you expect? That they use our hospitals just like us?” he added.



Meanwhile, the issue continues to dominate public discourse in the country with a pledge by the leadership of the minority in Parliament that the anti-gay bill has their 100% support.