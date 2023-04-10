LGBTQ+: Kenyan MP submits Family Protection Bill to parliament

Kenyan Member of Parliament, George Peter Opondo Kaluma

A Kenyan Member of Parliament, George Peter Opondo Kaluma has submitted a bill to the National Assembly seeking to criminalize same-sex relationships and associated matters.

Titled, the Family Protection Bill, the MP for Homa Bay Town in the country's west is proposing a ban on homosexuality, same-sex marriages and any hint of LGBTQ activities and lobbying in the country.



He shared portions of the proposed bill on Twitter attracting praise and critique by different sections of the society.



Below are some major highlights of the Family Protection Bill:



1. Criminalizes homosexuality, same sex marriages and LGBTQ behavior;



2. Criminalizes promotion, recruitment, funding of homosexuality and LGBTQ behavior;

3. Bans sexual health and sexual health rights & education



4. Bans Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) in Pre- primary, primary and secondary schools education programs: the teaching of abortion homosexuality, LGBTQ issues, masturbation to children



5.Upholds the prior rights of parents and guardians to their children’s education;



6. Reasserts the rights of parents to be informed and to consent to sexuality education, abortion procedures involving their children;



7. Defines “sex” as the biological state of being male or female observed and assigned at birth;

8. Limits the rights to assembly, demonstration, association, expression, belief, privacy, employment in child care institutions in respect of homosexuality convicts and those engaged in LGBTQ behavior;



9. Prohibits adoption by homosexuals and LGBTQ persons;



10. Proscribe sex acts on animals.



11. The penalty imposed under the proposed Act ranges from imprisonment of at least 10 years to death.



"Sexual and Reproductive Health Rights and Education (SRHRE) or Comprehensive Sexuality Education (CSE) content teaches children masturbation, Abortion on demand parental information or consent, pornography, homosexuality & LGBTQ and that they are trapped in The wrong body!" his tweet concluded.