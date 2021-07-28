LGBTQ+: Let's defend our culture but also respect human rights - Sekou Nkrumah

Sekou Nkrumah

Sekou Nkrumah, politician and son of Ghana's first President has waded into the raging debate on same-sex relationship and issues associated with it.



According to Sekou, there are two sides of the issue which primarily borders on preservation of our way of life as a people and the need to respect the human rights of others.



He submitted in a July 25, 2021 Facebook post: "The homosexuality debate in Ghana has two sides of the coin. Yes it is true that we in Ghana should not allow the western world to manipulate our way of life or interfere with our culture!

"But at the same time we also have to take into consideration the human rights of individuals in our society," he added.



A 36-page draft Private Members Bill titled: "The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values, Bill 2021," which seeks to outlaw LGBTQ+ is expected to be laid before Parliament soon.



It is led by the Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George, and seven (7) other MPs.



Currently, it is at the draft stage and will be laid before the house and subsequently expected to be referred to the appropriate committee for consideration.



The Ningo Prampram MP has busily been defending defending the need for the bill which he insists is a necessity in preserving the moral and cultural values of Ghanaians in general.

He insists that LGBTQ+ tendencies are not human rights but preferences that need to be regulated within the context of what Ghanaian society and culture accepts.







