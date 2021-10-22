LGBTQ+: Mahama is only ex-president yet to comment publicly – Okoe-Boye points out

Former President John Dramani Mahama

• President Mahama is yet to publicly speak about the LGBTQ+ issue

• All his predecessors are on record as rejecting the orientation



• Parliament is due to restart work on an anti-LGBTQ+ Bill



A former deputy Health Minister, Bernard Okoe-Boye has pointed out that of all Ghana’s former presidents under the Fourth Republic, John Dramani Mahama is the only one yet to make a clear public pronouncement on same-sex relations.



Okoe-Boye, whiles speaking on the October 21 edition of Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana show, stressed that what drew his attention to that ‘fact’ was the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill that is before Parliament.



He explained that the Bill clearly captures the publicly recorded views of Presidents Jerry Rawlings, John Kufuor and John Mills except that of John Dramani Mahama.

He said, he pointed that ‘anomaly’ out to Ningo Prampram MP, Sam Nartey George – the lead promoter of the Bill, who said he will sponsor an amendment of the Bill in order to capture the views of Mr. Mahama.



“The only former president who has not been captured on record and has not been heard, I have not heard... The only former President who was not captured in this Bill as having spoken about LGBTQ+ and made his position known is His Excellency John Dramani Mahama.



“And when I pointed out to Sam George, Same George said it is a serious omission and that he will present an amendment. Sam Geroge admitted it.



“I would encourage him… because I have reminded him that President Akufo-Addo has had the opportunity at a bigger forum and he said it that ‘I came to announce to you that under my watch, it cannot happen’,” the former Ledzokuku MP added.





Promoters of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill



The LGBTQ+ Bill before Parliament is titled: "The Promotion of Proper Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021." It is a Private Members' Bill sponsored by a bipartisan group of lawmakers.



The eight MPs who sponsored the Bill are Sam Nartey George (MP, Ningo Prampram), Emmanuel Bedzrah (MP, Ho West) Della Adjoa Sowah (MP, Kpando), John Ntim Fordjour (MP, Assin South) – the sole NPP MP sponsoring the Bill.



The remaining sponsors are Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (MP, Tamale North), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (MP, Krachi West), Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (MP, La Dadekotopon) and Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP, South Dayi).



Ghana’s pro-gay collective

A group of 18 academicians and human rights defenders have voiced strong opposition to the bill before Parliament, which is seeking to extensively criminalize the activities of Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, LGBTQ+.



The group submitted a memorandum to Parliament seeking that the bill be rejected because it was largely unconstitutional and infringed on basic human rights.



Members of Parliament behind the bill, led by Ningo Prampram MP Sam Nartey George, have rubbished the memorandum and asserted that the bill will be passed into law because it has the support of the wider Ghanaian populace.