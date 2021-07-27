LGBTQ+: People are walking around in pampers with leaking anuses in need of help - Foh Amoaning

Private legal practitioner Moses Foh-Amoaning

Private Legal Practitioner and Executive Secretary of the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Dr. Moses Foh Amoaning has disclosed that a number of men in Ghana have their anuses leaking as a result of their engagement in gay sex.

According to him, others have also been infected by HIV/AIDS and that’s worrying hence the need to fight against the satanic act.



Moses Foh Amoaning made this known when he spoke to Accra-based Joy FM in an interview.



He indicated that he and his team have done extensive work especially in the coastal areas of Ghana and people are going through a lot hence the need to criminalize the act.

“A lot of male prostitution is going on especially in the coastal areas and as I said we’ve treated a lot of homosexuals. As I said go to Bukom the boxing area somebody has established what we call the blue gate and sort of things are happening there. My brother this is not a joke. Marriages are been broken everyday because women are suffering from anal penetration and they can’t stand it anymore, HIV/AIDS is on the rise and you sit in the studio and say we are criminalizing what is a medical situation.



I meet them everyday and they are suffering, I have to pat them on the back and get them treated because they are leaking feaces and they are putting on pampers. This is not a joke, this is serious business, it’s not a joke and more seriously, people are going to die and go to hell. As a Methodist and Evangelical Christian, my duty is to bring them to the saving knowledge of Jesus Christ.”