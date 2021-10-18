LGBTQ+ Visa refusal should prompt them to develop the country – Adusei Poku

Ghana's parliament

• Dr Adusei Poku urges lawmakers to develop the country

• Some MPs have reportedly been denied visas to travel outside the country



• The LGBTQ+ bill is currently before Parliament



The head of legal services at the National Communications Authority (NCA) has urged leaders of the country to consider developing the nation, if it is true that the denial of visa is linked to Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values 2021 Bill, otherwise known as the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill.



This, according to him, will make people stay in the country instead of going abroad.



“I don’t know the other motivations that went into the decision-making process, but you know that there is a lot of subjectivity in how they couch these refusals.



“But it tells you that you should also think about working in such a way that you develop your state and stay in your country,” he told the host of Newsfile, Samson Lardy Anyenini according to myjoyoneline.com.

Tamale North MP, Alhassan Suhuyini was denied visa by the Netherlands Embassy.



Even though the embassy claimed the reason for his denial was based on the fact that he may not return to the country for insufficient evidence that he has a significant social or economic ties to the country.



Some concerned Ghanaians have linked it to his role as one of the eight lawmakers seeking to criminalise activities of LGBTQI+.



Meanwhile the leadership of the Minority in Parliament have begun auditing its members who have been denied visas by some embassies in the country.



They revealed that parliament will boycott every activity of the foreign mission, should it turn out the visa denial is in connection with the LGBTQ+ bill.



“In fact we will boycott anything relating to them in parliament even if they are providing water or healthcare services to Ghana because for me, it is a clear case of disrespect to Parliament,” he warned.