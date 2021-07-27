LGBTQ+ bill: Nkrumah’s biggest mistake was not banning same-sex marriages – Atubiga

Former National Democratic Congress stalwart, Stephen Atubiga

Former NDC stalwart Stephen Atubiga has enumerated what he classifies as the biggest failure of Ghana’s first president, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

Often referred to as the greatest leader the country has ever had, due to several legacies which have outlived him following his demise, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah brought numerous achievements.



That nonetheless, Stephen Atubiga maintains that the leaving out of two critical things remains the former president's biggest failure.



The outspoken and controversial former National Democratic Congress member, taking to his Facebook wall intimated that Dr. Nkrumah’s failure to ban same-sex marriages was the biggest mistake of the latter as president.



He added that the conception of Dr. Nkrumah’s last son, Sekou was the second biggest mistake of the former president.



It is unclear what necessitated the attack on the son of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.



Mr. Atubiga’s comment comes at a time when there’s a national discussion on the possible passing of a bill to criminalise the activities of persons belonging to the Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgenders, Queer + groups in the country.

Leading the charge are 8 members of parliament, who are yet to submit the bill, known as the Bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin.



MP for Ningo Prampram, Sam George has been engaged in different spats by some advocates, both local and foreign on social media who have described the bill as one that does not respect the human rights of members of the community.



This was after a draft of the purported bill was leaked on social media a few days ago.



