LGBTQ+ bill: We don’t hate them; we hate their deeds – Church of Pentecost

Apostle Alexander, Nana Yaw Kumi-Larbi, General Secretary of the Church of Pentecost

•8 MPs are seeking to criminalize LGBTQ+ acts



• The Church of Pentecost was part of groups that presented today at the sitting



Apostle Alexander, Nana Yaw Kumi-Larbi, the General Secretary of the Church of Pentecost, has said they fully endorse the criminalization of LGBTQ+ activities and the anti-LGBTQ+ bill before parliament.



According to him, the Christian religion frowns on these acts and the rejection of this bill will allow evil acts in the country as other associations may spring up and claim they have human rights to form any association.



Speaking in an interview with GhanaWeb TV after presenting their memorandum to parliament, Mr. Kumi-Larbi said the Pentecostal Church supports the anti LGBTQ+ bill before parliament and will ensure it is passed into an act.



“Yes people have their human rights, we are Christian and what our traditions and religion frowns on, we can’t hide it. We don’t hate them, the God that we serve loves sinners but hates their deeds. We don’t hate them as persons, we hate their deeds. If we are talking about adultery, fornication, yes in the churches we are dealing with it. Come to our church, if you fornicate we suspend you, you follow somebody’s husband we suspend you.

“We are dealing with it. If we see a homosexual, we suspend. The bible prohibits all these. If we allow this then we will allow side chicks association, drunkards association and they all have rights and they are all evil. We will support every good thing,” he stated.



A public hearing to consider memoranda on the Anti-Gay Bill began today, Thursday, 11 November 2021.



The bill is dubbed, ‘Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021.”



The hearing will be spearheaded by the Constitutional, Legal, and Parliamentary Affairs Committee of Parliament.



The Human Rights Coalition, Amnesty International, Advocates for Christ, and the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council have appeared before the committee.



The Committee has so far received over 140 memoranda from civil society groups and religious organizations on the bill.