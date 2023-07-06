LGBTQ bill should be thrown out, it violates human right – Amnesty International to Parliament

Parliament of Ghana

Amnesty International has called on Parliament to throw out the Human Sexual and Family Values Bill that seeks to criminalize LGBTQ currently before the House for consideration.

Speaking on Starr Today with Joshua Kodjo Mensah Wednesday, the Country Director for Amnesty International, Genevieve Partington indicated that the bill under consideration in Ghana’s Parliament violates human rights.



“It is good to hear people’s points of view and to also give those who are pro-LGBTQ a chance to express why this bill should not be passed. So I think it is a healthy discussion even though some persons decide to go below the belt, but in all, it’s a healthy discussion.



“But in terms of Amnesty, we certainly believe that this bill should not be passed, it should be thrown out in its entirety. It completely violates human rights and Parliament should not consider it at all. I feel like the Parliamentarians should be spending their time on bigger issues in Ghana,” Madam Partington stated.



She continued: “There are places that do not have water and electricity, those are the things we should focus on, not the bill.”

However, the Member of Parliament for Asante Akyem North, Andy Appiah Kubi has stated that President Akufo-Addo has no option but to sign the LGBTQ Bill if passed.



According to the MP, President Akufo-Addo cannot say he will not sign the Human sexual And family values Bill into law after it has been passed by parliament because he is bound by the Constitution.



“The clergy, civil society, even the Muslim community, so the whole Ghana is unanimous in the rejection of such an invitation to engage in LGBTQ so the President has no option.



“He has no option but to accent to the bill. I am positive and hopeful that the President will accent to the Bill to be law,” the lawmaker told Starr News.