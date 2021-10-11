LGBTQ+ bill will succeed, it has nothing to do with politics – Obiri Boahen

Obiri Boahen, NPP Deputy General Secretary

• Nana Obiri Boahen believes the LGBTQ+ bill before parliament will be passed

• He adds that even though he disagrees with some punishments in the bill, scrapping it entirely is not an option



• He says the bill must not be politicized



The Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has said he is hopeful that Parliament will pass the controversial LGBTQ+ bill.



He explained that the respect Members of Parliament have for cultural and societal norms will influence their decision to ensure the bill is passed.



“…I am saying that the bill will succeed whether they oppose it or not. The bill will succeed. This is because of our step up. You can disagree with the punishment but to say the whole anti-LGBTQ+ should be withdrawn, you are lying, it will succeed. Parliament will pass it," he said on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia.

There has been a lot of reactions from some citizens with regards to the LGBTQ+ bill before parliament that seeks to criminalise the LGBTQ+ acts.



The bill is been spearheaded by the Member of Parliament of the Ningo Prampram, Sam Nartey George and 7 other MPs.



However, a group of 18 renowned lawyers and professionals have sent a memorandum to parliament for the bill to be withdrawn as they claim it violates the fundamental human rights guaranteed in the constitution.



These opposing views have generated a lot of discussion on both local and international platforms.