LGBTQ+ is a taboo, Ghana will be divided if it's legalized - Nungua chief

Nungua Chief, Nii Odaifio Welentsi III

• Nii Odaifio Welentsi believes LGBTQ+ is an abomination

• According to him, God did not make a mistake in creating man and woman



• He argues that LGBTQ+ if accepted will divide Ghana



The chief and president of the Nungua Traditional Council, Professor Nii Odaifio Welentsi III, has argued that the country will be divided if the activities of LGBTQ+ are legalized.



Speaking at a church service on Sunday, October 24, Nii Odaifio Welentsi III said, since time immemorial, LGBTQ+ has been a taboo that is why God destroyed the people of Sodom and Gomorrah.



He, however, argued that God in his wisdom created two different genders and did not make any mistake in his decision, hence, human beings must abide by His rules.

According to him, procreation would have ended if the world had practiced LGBTQ+ in the early years.



“There is something we call a taboo which is LGBTQ+. If their parents had done that will we have been on earth by now? These are the people we have to take from society,” the chief of Nungua said.



He added, “When God created Adam, He didn’t give him a man but a woman. So if there are people who think they are wiser than God then we will leave them in their state.



He went on to say, “I pray we don’t experience what happened in Sodom and Gomorrah. We the chiefs are against it so if politicians in parliament decide to legalize it then we will divide Ghana into two."



According to him, although he tries not to give prominence to the debate of LGBTQ+, he says he has had it to his neck.

Nii Odaifio Welentsi III revealed that chiefs cannot live in a peaceful state with homosexuals since there would be commotion in the country.



“The politicians will be in a state with homosexuals whiles we the chiefs stay with those who want to abide by God’s natural rule,” the chief stated.



Backing his argument with a biblical scripture he said, “If you read Galatians 5, you will come across two types of living; the worldly one and the spiritual one. Those who abide by the rule of the Spirit Being have an eternal life somewhere.”



