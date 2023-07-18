0
Menu
News

LGBTQ+ is 'disgusting'! – Nana B

Henry Nana Boakye Nana B 2023 NPP National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B)

Tue, 18 Jul 2023 Source: peacefmonline.com

The National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye says his party is against the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex and asexual community.

Nana B as affectionately called in politics described the rainbow community as “disgusting” after sending a caution to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) not to tag the NPP with the ‘insane’ group.

"The stance of the NPP in this group is clear. Our culture frowns on their activities and we (NPP) can never support them,” he vehemently said in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', Monday, July 17, 2023.

His comment follows an allegation by the NDC that the NPP secretly support the LGBTQ+ community – hence, their silence to publicly speak against it.

Nana B, however, said it’s unfortunate for the NDC to tag the NPP in a repugnance faction which “the gods of the lands are not even happy with them.”

Watch video below:

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
The new NPP entrants eyeing seats in the Eastern Region
Wards of top NPP gurus, police chief among dismissed UG law students
NPP does not endorse LGBTQI+ – National Chairman
A-G doesn’t see eye to eye with Dampare - Senior officer on leaked tape
When Kwesi Pratt was gifted a 16-year-old as a second wife
Family of Akufo-Addo's late wife to commemorate 30th anniversary of her passing
Anti-LGBTQ+ Bill: Speaker of Parliament faces contempt charges
Use of Kusi Boateng, Adu Gyamfi by one person borders on criminality - Court
Bawumia questioned over campaign message
Kusi Boateng and Kwabena Adu Gyamfi are different personalities - Court