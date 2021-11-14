LGBTQ+ is very un-Ghanaian – Lawrence Tetteh

• Dr. Lawrence Tetteh adds his voice to ongoing LGBTQ+ dialogue

• He believes the practice is un-Ghanaian



• He wants leadership to be critical in its decision regarding the subject



Founder of World Miracle Outreach, Dr. Lawrence Adjah Tetteh has described the practice of homosexuality and lesbianism as un-Ghanaian.



According to him, the practice is not characteristic of Ghanaians and does not reflect in any way, the culture and traditions of the country.



Speaking to GhanaWeb on the sidelines of the first hearing on the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, Dr. Tetteh advised that leadership is very critical in its decisions regarding the passage of the bill.



The international evangelist said that aside from the belief that homosexuality is an abomination, the Ghanaian system does not have what it takes to support that lifestyle even if it is approved.

He believes it will end up putting a lot of pressure on Ghana’s health system among other things.



“We have our young men and women coming up who lead the future and if this is the way to go, we will have a big problem. We don’t have the medical equipment, the logistics, the way people have it in other European countries to support this lifestyle and we need to look at all these things holistically.



“We have our own traditions here and we have our own way of life and culture and this is not our culture, this is very un-Ghanaian,” he said.



Dr. Tetteh further urged that the issues as presented in the anti-LGBTQ+ bill be broken down for the lay person to understand. He argues that the jargons in the entire dialogue is too much, and the ordinary person who may be affected may be disadvantaged because they don’t understand the issues as they should.



“My biggest challenge is that we are using jargons to describe the situation and if we don’t take care, the woman at Makola, the man at Latebiokorshie, the man at Chorkor, might not understand this whole thing.





“And the danger in it is that the very people who may be victims are the people who may not understand these jargons – full of English language.



Gayism and homosexuality is destroying our youth and more people go in out of ignorance and by the time they realise it, they become victims so we have to look at that aspect of it,” he added.



Parliament commenced hearing on the anti-LGBTQ+ bill on Thursday November 11, 2021.



