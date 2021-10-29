LGBTQ+ is violation of natural order – Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu

Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu

The Concerned Citizens against the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill, 2021, have called on Parliament to reject the bill as it is unconstitutional and has no place in a secular democratic state.

According to the group, there was no justification for the anti-Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Intersex LGBTQI+ bill to be passed into law.



The Group of 18 concerned citizens and its associates said this at a media briefing in Accra on October 27, 2021.



Reacting to the issues raised at the media briefing, a Spokesperson of the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu said LGBTQI+ is abominable and a violation of the natural order.



This is because it is an attack and a war against the survival of the family.

Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu however called for dialogue on the issue on the LGBTQI+ Bill to be situated within the right context to avoid the risk of being misguided or miseducated using terminologies such as ‘human rights and freedom’.



“These words are used to disguise the very context of the discussions,” Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu said.



The Spokesperson said words like ‘hate and intolerance’ are all distractions being used to divert attention on the core issues and concerns.



Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu made these remarks on GTV’s Breakfast Show, October 28, 2021.