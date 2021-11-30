LGBTQ+ sponsors gave US$80,000 for opening of another office - Foh Amoaning alleges

Moses Foh-Amoaning is an anti-LGBTQ+ activist

Secretary of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values, lawyer Moses Foh-Amoaning has maintained that persons associated with the LGBTQI community need help to reform.

He stated the activities of the community are unlawful and must not be entertained in Ghana.



He alleged that there is an attempt by some sponsors to use NGOs in Ghana to resist the passage of the anti-LGBTQI bill.



The purpose of the law he explained is to help persons who need help and want to stop being members of the LGBTQI community.



Appearing before the Legal and Constitutional Affairs Committee on Parliament on Monday, November 29, 2021, he said the bill is intended to offer help to those who need it.



He alleged that the sponsors have released over $80,000 to sponsor the establishment of an office for the LGBTQI community to intensify their campaign against the bill.



Lawyer Amoaning indicated that LGBTQI activities are criminal and persons who are willing to seek help must be dealt with in accordance with the law.

He said although an office that was recently opened by the community was shut down, money has been released by the advocates to establish another one to continue with their propaganda.



He led the Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family Values group to argue their case before the 18-Member Committee presiding over the public hearing.



Meanwhile, he has refuted claims that the introduction of the bill has increased attacks on community members.



He said it was unlawful for people to attack suspected LGBTQI persons.



He noted their persons who want to glamorize their activities and that is something Ghana must stop.