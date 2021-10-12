LGBTQI+: Don’t use Akoto Ampaw’s comments against Akufo-Addo – Rev Opuni Frimpong

Akoto Ampaw is among 18 rights defenders who are against the anti-LGBTQI+ bill

Former General Secretary of the Christian Council, Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong has disclosed in an interview that comments made by Lawyer Akoto Ampaw on the raging LGBTQI+ issue should not be misconstrued for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s position on the matter.

Speaking on Class 91.3 FM’s 505 news programme monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Dr Opuni said “The president has said it again and again. This morning, one of the radio stations used the excuse that: ‘But, oh, one of the lawyers is the president’s lawyer’. That man [Akoto Ampaw] is a professional. He handles so many cases. He doesn’t only handle the case of the president.



“So, the impression people want us to believe is that ‘he’s the president’s lawyer, so, he’s speaking the mind of the president’” but “I don’t think that is the issue,” he told the host Blessed Sogah.



“I don’t have any good reason to doubt that the president will not assent to the bill if passed,” Dr Opuni Frimpong stated.



“I have listened to him [president]; these issues have come again and again and he has explained, he has spoken in English and Twi that as long as he leads us president, he will never let it happen.”



He said Mr Ampaw is an independent Ghanaian and a professional, adding: “Individual, private people can go to him and he will still lead them to court.

“So, the mere fact that he is or was the president’s lawyer yesterday, I don’t want to believe that, therefore, what he is for or against is what the president stands for or against.



“So, I don’t have any reason to doubt that if Parliament goes through the process and it happens that that law must be signed by the president, I don’t doubt that he will fail Ghanaians,” Dr Kwabena Opuni Frimpong concluded.



Anti-LGBTQ bill<>/b



Eight(8) members of Ghana’s Parliament jointly submitted a private bill to push for the criminalization of LGBTQI+ activities in the country.



The bill, which they term as a ‘Bill on the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values’, was presented to Speaker, Alban Bagbin on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

The proponents of the bill want the promotion, advocacy, funding, and acts of homosexuality to be criminalized in the country.



The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram constituency, Sam George, who led the MPs to make the presentation, said it “is landmark legislation that has taken the last 14 weeks working with a fantastic team of professionals to put together. It is in my humble opinion a world-class piece of legislation which should be reference material for other Parliaments seeking to pass similar legislation.”



The other members of parliament that joined in presenting the bill include, Emmanuel Bedzrah (MP, Ho West) Della Adjoa Sowah (MP, Kpando), John Ntim Fordjour (MP, Assin South), Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini (MP, Tamale North), Helen Adjoa Ntoso (MP, Krachi West), Rita Naa Odoley Sowah (MP, La Dadekotopon) and Rockson Nelson Dafeamekpor (MP, South Dayi).