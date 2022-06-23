LGBTQI+: Freddie Blay’s comments the true position of gov’t – Mahdi Jibril

National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay

National Organizer hopeful of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mahdi Jibril, believes the ruling government has always supported the legalization of homosexuality in Ghana.

Lawyer-cum-politician, Freddie Blay, has said Ghanaians should not split heads over which sexual preference two consenting adults opt to enjoy in private and that the ongoing campaign to criminalize all forms of homosexual-related activities is needless and hypocritical.



Freddie Blay, current National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), was emphatic that he was expressing his “personal” views on LGBT as a Ghanaian lawyer and not in his capacity as a political party office holder.



“Freddie Blay is speaking the mind of the NPP. He should’ve spoken about the cathedral rather, as that’s the topic being discussed now, but he chose not to. His statement is the position of the party, and I doubt if Freddie Blay had picked the form for the chairmanship, he would be speaking like this,” he told Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show.

According to him, it was just wrong for Freddie Blay to have made this statement.



“It was just wrong for him to have brought this up. Freddie Blay is present at cabinet meetings, and that is why I say he is fully aware of what he is doing. Freddie Blay announced what the NPP is planning to do,” he asserted.



He argued Freddie Blay’s statement was to test the waters for the NPP.