LGBTQI: Love the sinner, hate the sin, who am I to judge them? – Father Campbell

Founder of Lepers Aid Committee and Parish Priest of Christ the King Catholic Church in Accra, Rev. Fr. Andrew Campbell, said in relation to lesbian, gay, bi-sexual, transgender, queer and intersex (LGBTQI+) that he cannot condemn those who engage in the practice because everyone is a child of the Almighty God.

He said he prays for everyone including homosexuals because all human beings were created in the ‘likeness and image of God.’



When asked to give his message to Ghanaians on the ongoing controversies about LGBTQI, he told TV3’s Johnnie Hughes on the New Day show on Friday, October 15 that “Everybody is a child of God. If you read Ephesians 2:10, it says you are God’s work of art.



“So, Paul says every one of us is a work of art. You read Psalm 8, it says God made us in his image and likeness.



“We are all made in the image and likeness of God and so, no matter who you are, you are a child of God.



“Whether you are a prostitute, whether you are a prisoner, everywhere I have gone I have given everybody hope, not who you are. Even condemned cells, people in firing squad, I didn’t condemn them, I didn’t condemn those young ladies at Cantonment, I didn’t say you are dirty. I never judge anybody, I am not there to judge, I am there to help you, I am there to encourage you.

“Like those young ladies that came to church, they told me every Christmas they give gifts to the poor people, every Christmas they go to the Osu Children’s Home and other place s and they give gifts, this is from the prostitute and they go to church. Who am I to condemn them? I try to get them off the streets so I prayed with them. So the same to our dear brothers and sisters who are condemned, I will not condemn them. What they do is not right.



“Christ said love the sinner but hate the sin. That is what I do. I have time for everybody no matter who you are, I have time for you, I pray with you and encourage you, you are a child of God and God loves you.”



The current anti-gay bill, or, the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill was laid in the House on Monday, August 2 and read for the first time.



Reading for the first time, a clerk in the legislative assembly stated that the Bill proscribes LGBTQI and other related activities and propaganda or advocacy and promotion for same.



It also came to light that it supports protection for children and persons who are victims or accused of homosexuality.

Second Deputy Speaker Andrew Asiamah Amoako referred the Bill to the Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Committee for consideration.



“For the first time, it is referred to the Committee on Constitutional, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs for consideration and report,” Mr Asiamah Amoako, who is also the MP for Fomena, directed.



The controversial bill has already divided opinion in the Ghanaian public discourse.



While some, particularly the religious and traditional groupings, have supported the Bill and hopeful of its passing, others say it could incur the wrath of the international community against Ghana.



