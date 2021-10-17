LGBTQI+: 'We'll campaign against Dutch interests in Ghana' - Sam George on visa denial

Sam Nartey George, MP for Ningo Prampram

Lead sponsor of the anti-gay bill in Parliament and Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram Sam Nartey George has slammed the Dutch Embassy in Ghana for resorting to blackmail after losing the debate on the criminalization of LGBTQI+ activities in Ghana.

He promised that a crusade against Dutch interests in Ghana will be launched following the denial of an entry visa to his colleague MP, Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini.



For Sam George, it is blackmail to use denial of visa to seek to stall the passing of the anti-gay bill into law.



“When they fail to win the debate, they resort to such cheap blackmail. Stay strong my brother and colleague, for we shall be victorious in this enterprise.

"We shall demand full recompense for the activities of the Embassy and start a crusade against Dutch interests in Ghana. We shall overcome!” he wrote in support of Suhuyini.



Many have warned that passing an anti-gay bill into law in Ghana could spell economic doom for the country as the West would withdraw funding and place restrictions on the travel of our leaders to their jurisdiction.



But even before the bill is passed, the heat is already being felt as reports emerge over the denial of visas to some Members of Parliament.